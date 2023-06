Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan to lead music workshop at Irinjalakuda

June 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent musician and Padma awardee Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan will lead a two-day monsoon music workshop at Madhava Nadya Bhoomi, Ammannur Gurukulam, Irinjalakuda, organised by Varaveena School of Music on Saturday and Sunday.

A veena concert by Mr. Seshagopalan will be held on Saturday. K. Jayakrishnan on the mrudangam and Vellattanjur Sreejith on the ghatam will accompany him. Mr. Seshagopalan will lead a lecture demonstration on Sunday. Musicians Ajith Namboodiri and Reju Narayanan Annamanada will also perform at the two-day programme.