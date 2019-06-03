Madrassa teacher accused of abusing minors is a serial offender, says Kerala police

A day after the Thalayolaparambu police arrested a 63-year-old madrassa teacher on charges of abusing minors, the police found that the accused had raped more than a dozen students.

V.A Yusuf, a native of Elookkara in Ernakulam, was arrested at Kodungallur by the police following a complaint from the Mahallu committee, the executive body of a mosque in the region.

Complaint

The abuse came to light following the complaint lodged by the parents of a minor boy two weeks ago.

The mosque authority had expelled him from the madrassa immediately after the incident. Following this, the accused had been hiding in different locations in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, attending prayer congregations during the Ramadan season.

Cyber cell’s help

The investigators later traced his location to Kodungallur with the help of the cyber cell.

According to the police, Yusuf, himself a victim of child sex abuse, is a serial offender and has raped more than a dozen children.

The accused would carefully choose victims of 10-years of age or below to ensure his crimes were never reported. “The accused, who had been working at the madrassa here for around two years, confessed to abusing more than a dozen children. An investigation is now on to identify the exact number of children abused by him,” said a police official. He also said that Yusuf’s first victim was the minor daughter of a man who had sexually abused him.

“Yusuf would pick his victims and lure them to his room whenever the chief imam stayed away from the mosque for some reason,” he added.

The accused, booked under provisions of the POCSO Act, was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Seeking custody

The police will now approach the court seeking his custody for further interrogation.