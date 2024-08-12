ADVERTISEMENT

Madrasa teacher sentenced to 86 years’ RI for sexually abusing student

Published - August 12, 2024 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a madrasa teacher to 86 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge N.P. Shibu found the accused Sidhiq, 25, of Kadakkal guilty of the incident that occurred in November 2023. The teacher was also fined ₹2 lakh.

His co-accused, Muhammed Shameer, 28, of Tholicode, another madrasa teacher, was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 for concealing the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the Nedumangad police had registered five separate cases on the basis of complaints by five children including the survivor in the particular case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The survivors in the other cases turned hostile during the respective trials and provided statements favouring the accused.

The sentence has been delivered within just nine months of the complaint being filed. During the proceedings, the accused presented medical records claiming he had been bedridden after an accident. However, the prosecution countered the defence by alleging that the documents were forged. The prosecution examined 21 witnesses and produced 34 exhibits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US