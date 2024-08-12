Madrasa teacher sentenced to 86 years’ RI for sexually abusing student

The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a madrasa teacher to 86 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Judge N.P. Shibu found the accused Sidhiq, 25, of Kadakkal guilty of the incident that occurred in November 2023. The teacher was also fined ₹2 lakh.

His co-accused, Muhammed Shameer, 28, of Tholicode, another madrasa teacher, was sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 for concealing the crime.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor J.K. Ajith Prasad, the Nedumangad police had registered five separate cases on the basis of complaints by five children including the survivor in the particular case.

The survivors in the other cases turned hostile during the respective trials and provided statements favouring the accused.

The sentence has been delivered within just nine months of the complaint being filed. During the proceedings, the accused presented medical records claiming he had been bedridden after an accident. However, the prosecution countered the defence by alleging that the documents were forged. The prosecution examined 21 witnesses and produced 34 exhibits.