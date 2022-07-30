Kerala

Madrasa teacher gets 55 years in jail

The Hosdurg fast track special court has sentenced a Madrasa teacher to 55 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing three children. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹1.20 lakh.

The court passed the sentence invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, Abubacker Siddique, 51, a native of Dakshina Kannada district, who was residing in Nileswaram, was charged with sexually abusing four minor boys in 2017.

Failure to pay fine will result in additional imprisonment.

