Madras HC to look into bail plea of Maradu builder

The Madras High Court on Tuesday decided to examine in detail whether Sandeep Mehta, managing director of Jain Housing and Constructions Limited and a resident of Chennai, is entitled to grant of an inter-State interim anticipatory bail in the Maradu illegal apartments case despite his real estate firm operating a branch in Kerala.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan said he would deliver orders on the issue in a day or two after going through Supreme Court verdicts on the issue of grant of inter-State advance bail. The judge had initially granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to the realtor on October 18. However, the realtor returned to the court a week later for corrections in the crime number mentioned in the order copy.

Plea opposed

Opposing his plea for carrying out corrections, State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan said the realtor was facing prosecution for having constructed 124 flats in a high-rise apartment named Jain Coral Cove on the banks of the Kochi backwaters. His apartment block was among the four ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court for having violated the Coastal Regulatory Zone norms.

The petitioner was not entitled to seek inter-State interim advance bail from the Madras High Court. He should have directly approached the Kerala High Court for regular advance bail since he has an address in Kerala from where his firm’s branch office was functioning, the SPP said and submitted details of a bank account held by the realtor in the Ernakulam branch of Karur Vysya Bank.

While Mr. Mehta’s counsel did not dispute that his client’s firm had a branch office in Kerala, he asserted that the petitioner did not have a permanent residence in Kerala. “I was born and brought up in Chennai and I am living here. I have no permanent residence in Kerala. I rarely go to Kochi and whenever I go, I return on the same day and stay only in hotels. My office is there strictly for commercial purposes,” he said. However, pointing out that the realtor had been booked by the Kerala police only in his capacity as the Managing Director of Jain Housing and not in his individual capacity, the judge said it had to be examined whether a person operating a business entity in a particular State could obtain interim advance bail from a High Court of another State just because he was a permanent resident of the latter.