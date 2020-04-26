Kerala

Madin students bring out Spanish e-magazine

Madin Academy Chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari releasing the online editions of magazines brought out by students of the Madin College of Islamic Dawa on Sunday.

Madin Academy Chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari releasing the online editions of magazines brought out by students of the Madin College of Islamic Dawa on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Ma'din media

Editions in four other languages too released

The students of Madin College of Islamic Dawa at Perumparamba near here made the best use of their lockdown period by bringing out several online magazines, including one in Spanish language.

The students named their magazine El Faro, which means lighthouse in Spanish. “Ours is the first religious institution in the State to bring out a magazine in Spanish,” said Shameer Thrippanachi and Swadakatullah Panangangara, managing editor and executive editor respectively of the magazine.

The magazine has focused on the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, going in good detail into the steps adopted by the State administration to contain the disease even as the world floundered in the face of its onslaught. The Madin team also brought out magazines in Malayalam, English, Urdu, and Arabic during the lockdown. Madin Academy Chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari released six online editions of the magazines on Sunday.

The academy is offering students opportunities to study languages such as Spanish, French, German, Turkish, and Chinese through its Centre for Foreign Languages. Online classes are currently being held in these language programmes.

The association between Madin Academy and Spanish government agency Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi, has helped a large number of students learn Spanish in recent times. Madin students are teaching Spanish in many institutes across the world.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 11:02:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/madin-students-bring-out-spanish-e-magazine/article31439676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY