Madin launches Meelad celebrations

The Madin Academy here launched this year’s Meelad celebrations, spreading the message of love and denouncing terrorism.

Inaugurating the month-long programme on Tuesday organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar exhorted the youth to imbibe the lessons of kindness and love displayed by Prophet Mohammed through his life.

