Madin builds human wall against drugs

A human wall organised under the banner of the Madin Academy against drugs in Malappuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A human wall was built against drug abuse under the banner of the Madin Academy here on Monday. Thousands of people from different walks of life joined the human wall, spreading the message of caution against drugs.

Among them were students, parents, teachers, politicians, social workers, traders and professionals. Distribution of pamphlets, songs and poems against drugs marked the occasion. The attendees took a pledge against drugs.

Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari inaugurated the programme. He said more youngsters were falling prey to drugs every day. He called upon all sections to unite in the fight against drugs.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (AP group) district secretary P. Ibrahim Baqavi presided over the function. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas, P. Ubaidullah, MLA, District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy, BJP district president Ravi Thelath, Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi, KCBC Prohibition Council State secretary K.S. Varghese, Mannur Siva Temple patron Unnikrishnan Nambisan, Kerala Muslim Jamat district general secretary P.M. Mustafa, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham district secretary P.P. Mujeeb Rahman, Sunni Students Federation district president Shakir Siddiqui, former Congress district president E. Mohammed Kunhi, DYFI leader V.P. Anil, and several others were among those who joined the human chain.