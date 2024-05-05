Madin Academy treats parents of NEET aspirants with kindness

May 05, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

When thousands of students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 5 (Sunday) across the State as well as their parents had a tough time in the scorching summer heat, those who wrote the test at Madin Public School and Madin Polytechnic College here were treated differently.

Madin Academy here set a model for other institutions by displaying how a campus ought to be hospitable to students and parents. It provided fruit kits and refreshments to the students and parents, and offered a career guidance session for parents in its air-conditioned auditorium.

With 1,632 students taking the NEET exam on its campus, Madin Academy had the largest number of attendees in the State. The NEET aspirants and their parents had a memorable time on Madin campus.

Most schools where NEET exam took place on Sunday afternoon in the State shut parents out of their campuses. Very few offered any shelter for parents as they seethed in the scorching sun. But the 1,632 students and their parents, who reached the large Madin campus were surprised by the hospitality offered to them.

Volunteers helped parents park their vehicles and guided them to the auditorium, where trainers Noufal Kodur and Saifulla Chungathara led the guidance sessions. “We were so happy to get this comfort. Rarely do we find schools providing such facilities for parents,” said Shaji M.K. and Saraswati, who spent nearly three hours in the auditorium. They said they were benefitted from the guidance session.

Drinking water kiosks were set up at different places on the campus, and toilet facilities were also provided. Photo printing and copying facilities were also provided under the leadership of Madin principal Saidalavi Koya and manager Abdul Rahman. “It was on the basis of the instructions by Madin Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari that we set up these facilities. Last year too, Madin Academy had stood out by providing refreshments and resting facilities for parents,” said Umer Melmuri, one of the coordinators.

As the students came out of the exam hall, they were greeted with ‘good luck’ and given fruit packets and cool drinks.

