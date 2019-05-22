Madin Academy to host Ramzan gathering

The Madin Academy here will host one of the largest congregations of Ramzan on May 31 evening.

Popularly known as the anniversary of the Swalat gathering, the conference will be an Islamic show of strength against global terrorism.

Night of decree

Tens of thousands of Sunni Muslims are expected to attend the gathering to be held on the last Friday of Ramzan, anticipating the Lailathul Qadir (night of decree), a night on which, Muslims across the world believe, God’s blessings will be abundant.

Pledge against terrorism

Madin Chairman and general secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamat Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari will administer a mass pledge against terrorism and drugs.

“Drugs and terrorism are equally destructive. Both lead our generations astray, and we should root both of them out,” said Mr. Bukhari.

He would deliver the message of peace and lead the special mass prayers. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliyar will inaugurate the function.

Scholars to speak

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar will deliver the keynote address. Leading Islamic scholars like Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliyar and Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi will address the gathering.

The function will witness one of the largest mass Iftar gatherings in the State.