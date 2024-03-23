Madin Academy presents day-long Kissappattu

March 23, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Madin Academy in Malappuram provided a different treat for believers on the 12th day of Ramzan on Saturday. Joining hands with the All Kerala Kissappattu Association, the academy presented a day-long Kissapattu programme, in which Mapila artistes presented stories of Islamic legends in both song and storytelling form.

Artistes presented the stories of Badr and Khaybar from the annals of Islamic history from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Madin Academy officials said they chose the 12th day of Ramzan as it was on that day that Prophet Mohammed and his followers left Medina towards Badr.

The Ishals of Badr made famous by Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar and Vadakkeniyedath Ahamed Kutty Mulla were presented by 16 storytellers and singers. Madin Academy organised the programme with the objective of introducing the Mapila art form Kissappatu to the young generation.

The programme became a forerunner to the Badr Day observation to be held on the 17th day of Ramzan. Kissappattu deals with the Ishals penned by the Mapila poets of yesteryear in Arab-Malayalam literature. It largely followed a mix of Tamil and Sanskrit dialogue delivery style.

Mapilapattu exponent Faisal Elettil inaugurated the programme. He said art had the power to unite human beings irrespective of colour or creed. He said the controversy kicked up by Kalabhavan Satyabhama was a shame for civilised Kerala.

Kerala Kissappattu Association State president K.K. Hamza Musliar presided over the function. Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari delivered the keynote address. Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mapila Kala Academy secretary Basheer Chungathara was the chief guest.