Madin Academy holds Haj camp

May 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Madin Academy here conducted the 24 th Haj camp for the Haj and Umrah pilgrims from the State on Tuesday. Around 9,000 pilgrims from across the State, Lakshadweep, Mangaluru, and Coimbatore attended the day-long camp.

Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy inaugurated the study camp held on the Madin campus. Delivering the keynote address, Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said cleansing of the heart was the ultimate objective of the pilgrimage, and that the message of the Haj was for the entire humanity.

Islamic scholar Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi led the session with the support of a miniature Ka’ba model. Fiqh scholar Ibrahim Baqavi cleared pilgrims’ doubts.

A special prayer was conducted for the 22 victims of the Tanur boat tragedy and their families.

A resolution read out at the camp welcomed the decision to make Karipur, Kannur and Kochi airports Haj embarkation points. However, it expressed concern at the delay in ensuring basic facilities at the Calicut International Airport, which is preferred by most pilgrims from the State. The resolution demanded that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) resume the cancelled flight operations from the Calicut airport.

Help desk

Madin Academy has started a round-the-clock help desk for Haj pilgrims. Pilgrims can contact the help desk through WhatsApp at 96564-24078, 86066-31350.

