Madin Academy holds Ashura meet to celebrate Muharram

July 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing an Ashura conference at Madin Grand Masjid, Malappuram, on Friday, marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing an Ashura conference at Madin Grand Masjid, Malappuram, on Friday, marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Madin Academy here organised an Ashura conference celebrating the 10th day of Muharram on Friday. Thousands of people from different parts of the State converged at Swalat Nagar, fasting and praying for God’s blessings on the 10th of Muharram, a historically significant and blissful day in Islamic history.

Muharram is the first month of Islamic year, and Sunnis and Shiites the world over celebrate the ninth and 10th of Muharram differently. When Shiites spend the day mourning the massacre of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Husain ibn Ali and his family and followers in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, vast majority Sunnis observe the day in remembrance of God’s blessings. A miniscule of Shiites in different parts of Kerala observed Muharram by mourning.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari led the celebrations here. “Giving Muharram a sense of pain and hatred in the light of the unfortunate incident that took place at Karbala in 680 AD will be equivalent to negation of God’s blessings. Muharram is the month of hope and renewal,” said Mr. Bukhari.

He said there would be all kinds of hurdles in life. “A person who believes in God should face them with unflinching faith. This is what prophets and saints taught us,” he said.

Mr. Bukhari’s son and Madin Sadat Academy director Syed Ahmadul Kabeer Al Bukhari led the Juma prayer. Syed Mohammed Farook Jamalullaili led an Ihtikaf Jalsa.

Thousands took part in a mass Iftar held as part of Muharram celebrations.

