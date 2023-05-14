ADVERTISEMENT

Madin Academy felicitates former student

May 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nasih Adani

Madin Academy here felicitated its former student Nasih Adani for winning the UGC junior research fellowship by overcoming his visual impairment. Visually impaired from birth, Nasih joined Madin Academy after SSLC, and was supported by Madin Able World in his studies. He excelled in delivering speeches and writings in English, Malayalam, Arabic, and Urdu. He joined Markaz at Karanthur for higher studies in Islamic jurisprudence. Visually impaired students such as Rufaida, Jalaluddin Adani, and Murshid from Madin Academy had secured the UGC junior research fellowships in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US