Madin Academy felicitates former student

May 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nasih Adani

Nasih Adani

Madin Academy here felicitated its former student Nasih Adani for winning the UGC junior research fellowship by overcoming his visual impairment. Visually impaired from birth, Nasih joined Madin Academy after SSLC, and was supported by Madin Able World in his studies. He excelled in delivering speeches and writings in English, Malayalam, Arabic, and Urdu. He joined Markaz at Karanthur for higher studies in Islamic jurisprudence. Visually impaired students such as Rufaida, Jalaluddin Adani, and Murshid from Madin Academy had secured the UGC junior research fellowships in recent years.

