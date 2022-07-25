Kerala

Madhyamam seeks action against Jaleel

Former Minister K.T. Jaleel. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 25, 2022 21:32 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 07:42 IST

The management of Madhyamam daily on Monday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against former minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed legislator K.T. Jaleel who had reportedly written a letter to the UAE government seeking a ban on the daily.

Expressing concern, the management led by O. Abdu Rahman, Madhyamam Editor, told the Chief Minister that Mr. Jaleel’s action amounted to curtailing freedom of media, democratic system, and the sovereignty of the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chief Minister reportedly told them that he would discuss the matter with Mr.Jaleel and take necessary action. He also responded that he did not know that Mr. Jaleel had sent the letter, the management said after the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Soon after the allegation levelled against the former minister by gold-smuggling scandal accused Swapna Suresh, Mr. Jaleel admitted that he had written a letter demanding appropriate action against the daily.

Swapna had alleged that Mr. Jaleel had written to the UAE government in June 2020 after the newspaper published reports about COVID-19 deaths of Malayali expats there.

Further, after writing to the UAE ruler, he was in constant touch with her as well as the UAE Consul General in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the follow-up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...