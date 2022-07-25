Madhyamam seeks action against Jaleel

The management of Madhyamam daily on Monday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against former minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed legislator K.T. Jaleel who had reportedly written a letter to the UAE government seeking a ban on the daily.

Expressing concern, the management led by O. Abdu Rahman, Madhyamam Editor, told the Chief Minister that Mr. Jaleel’s action amounted to curtailing freedom of media, democratic system, and the sovereignty of the country.

The Chief Minister reportedly told them that he would discuss the matter with Mr.Jaleel and take necessary action. He also responded that he did not know that Mr. Jaleel had sent the letter, the management said after the meeting.

Soon after the allegation levelled against the former minister by gold-smuggling scandal accused Swapna Suresh, Mr. Jaleel admitted that he had written a letter demanding appropriate action against the daily.

Swapna had alleged that Mr. Jaleel had written to the UAE government in June 2020 after the newspaper published reports about COVID-19 deaths of Malayali expats there.

Further, after writing to the UAE ruler, he was in constant touch with her as well as the UAE Consul General in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the follow-up.