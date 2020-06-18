Kerala

Madhuvani for easy Sanskrit

Learning Sanskrit just became easier for students with Madhuvani, an interactive DVD.

Developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Technology (SCERT), in association with the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), the DVD is aimed at helping achieve excellence in Sanskrit studies against the backdrop of school education going high-tech.

State schools where Sanskrit is taught will get the DVD and handbook. It can also be downloaded from the website scert.kerala.gov.in

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath released the DVD.

