Madhu’s mother seeks police protection

April 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The mother of Attappady tribal youth Madhu, who was lynched by a gang five years ago, has approached the police here demanding protection in the light of the judgment in the Madhu lynching case to be delivered on Tuesday.

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Mannarkkad is scheduled to pronounce verdict in the sensational case.

Madhu’s mother Malli here on Sunday demanded police protection, as she faced threats from those supporting the accused. She said that she feared an attack in the event of a conviction for the accused.

She said that she had faced a situation in which no vehicle was made available to her to reach Mannarkkad when the court considered the case on March 30 for judgment. However, the pronouncement was deferred to Tuesday as the judgment was not completed.

Ms. Malli also sought police protection for activist and Madhu Action Council leader Marsen.

The SC/ST Special Court began the trial of the case on June 8 last year. However, two dozen witnesses turned hostile during the trial, attracting a lot of media attention. There were 16 accused in the case.

