Madhu’s family raises allegation against police

Seeks probe into what had happened to tribal youth after he was picked up by police

PALAKKAD

The family of Madhu, a tribal youth lynched by a mob at Attappady four years ago, has raised serious allegations against the police who handled the case. The family wanted a re-investigation into what had happened to Madhu after he was picked up by the police.

Madhu had boarded the police jeep at Mukkali without showing any physical discomfort. “How he died is a mystery. What happened to him in the police jeep should be investigated,” they said.

They wondered why the police jeep carrying Madhu took 75 minutes to reach Agali from Mukkali. Usually it takes 25 minutes to cover the 20-km distance between Mukkali and Agali.

Madhu’s family also alleged that trees had been felled in the vicinity of a cave at Anjumudi, where Madhu was seen. In a memorandum submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Madhu’s family said they had heard the noise of tree felling.

The family also sought legal help against social media vilification. They said they were being harassed by different people on social media for seeking justice for Madhu.

Meanwhile, Madhu’s family submitted a list of four lawyers for special prosecutor’s post to handle the case. Two special prosecutors appointed by the government had refused to attend the case, inviting criticism from the family. The government had asked the family to suggest four names for prosecutor’s appointment.

The family sent the names to the Director General of Prosecution and to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Home. However, they refused to reveal the names. The family asked the government to appoint one of the four lawyers as special public prosecutor and another as additional prosecutor.

The family had demanded a re-investigation into Madhu’s death when V. Nandakumar, a lawyer appointed by actor Mammootty, visited them on Wednesday. Mr. Nandakumar had spoken to Madhu’s mother Malli and sister Sarasu at their house.

Sarasu and Malli requested Mr. Nandakumar to help them get the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the case as there were attempts from different sources to scuttle the case. They said they had been pressured and harassed.

Mr. Mammoootty had offered legal help to Madhu’s family in the conduct of the case.