Madhu’s family objects to unilateral appointment of prosecutor by government

September 26, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - PALAKKAD

Malli, mother of lynching victim Madhu, staged a satyagraha in front of the district collectorate in Palakkad on Monday, protesting against the State Government unilaterally appointing a special public prosecutor to handle Madhu’s case in High Court.

The satyagraha was inaugurated by the mother of the two minor girls found dead in Walayar. She said the government was not with Madhu’s family and was trying to help the accused by ignoring the requests of his mother to appoint a prosecutor of her choice, she said. “The government has cheated Madhu’s family,” she said.

16 accused in case

Presiding over the function, human rights activist C.R. Neelakandan said that justice was partly delivered to Madhu’s family by the trial court only after the appointment of a prosecutor suggested by the family. He recalled the situation in which three prosecutors had abandoned the case in an apparent bid to help the accused. There were 16 accused in the case.

Walayar Action Council chairman Vilayodi Venugopal alleged government conspiracy not only in the Madhu case, but in the Walayar case as well. “That is why the government and the CBI are delaying the appointment of a prosecutor in the Walayar case,” he said.

Activist V.M. Marsen welcomed the gathering. Madhu’s sister Sarasu, activists Mirsad Rahman, Vasudevan, Mariyappan Neelippara, Ashok, Ramani, T.P. Kanakadas, Patma Mohan, Ambalakad Vijayan, Abdul Khader Kannadi, and Salil Lal Ahmed spoke.