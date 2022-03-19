Madhu Master passes away

Theatre and social activist K.K. Madhusoodhananan (Madhu Master), 74, died in Kozhikode on Saturday.

He is known for the plays he penned such as Amma, Spartacus, Pulimaranja Kuttan Moossu, Mutta, and Sunanda. He also acted in eight movies.

A known figure in the Naxal movement, he was a Left fellow-traveller. His play Amma had made quite some waves in the State post the Emergency. He had coscripted a movie with John Abraham based on the Kayyur protest.