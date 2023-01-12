Madhu lynching case: witness examination over

January 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The examination of the witnesses in the trial of Attappady Madhu lynching case at SC/ST Special Court, Mannarkkad, concluded on Thursday. Out of the 127 witnesses, 24 had turned hostile, and 24 others were exempted from deposition. Two witnesses had died before the trial started in June last year.

As many as 77 witnesses deposed before the court in support of the prosecution. There were 122 witnesses in the original chargesheet filed by the police. Five more witnesses were later added.

The accused will be examined in the coming days, and they will be given an opportunity to produce any new witness or pieces of evidence.

Special public prosecutor Rajesh M. Menon expressed confidence on Thursday that conviction could be achieved and that the judgment could be delivered by April.