ADVERTISEMENT

Madhu lynching case: verdict expected soon

March 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad, completes hearing

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkkad, trying the lynching of Madhu, a tribal youth from Attappady, has completed the hearing. The court is likely to pronounce a verdict soon.

It was on February 22, 2018, that Madhu, 27, from Kadukumanna tribal hamlet, near Mukkali, in Attappady, was tied and beaten up by a group of men on charges of alleged theft. They handed him over to the police, but Madhu died on the way to hospital. The cause of the death was internal injuries he suffered from the beating.

A 3,000-page charge-sheet filed by the police found 16 accused in the case. As many as 127 witnesses were examined for the prosecution and six witnesses for the defence. Out of the 127 witnesses, 24 turned hostile and two others died. As many as 79 witnesses testified in support of the prosecution. Four witnesses who turned hostile were dismissed from service by the Forest department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US