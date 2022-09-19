Madhu lynching case: Kerala High Court upholds cancellation of bail to 11 accused

Bail for 11th accused Abdul Kareem allowed for want of material proof

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 19, 2022 17:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the order of the special court for offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad, cancelling the bail granted to 11 accused in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

The court, however, set aside the cancellation of the bail granted to Abdul Kareem, the 11th accused in the case as it found that there were no materials to show that he had contacted any of the witnesses through phone or directly.

The special court had passed the order cancelling the bail of all the 12 accused on a petition by the prosecution alleging that the accused had contacted the prosecution witnesses several times over the phone, violating bail conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing the appeals filed by the accused against the special court’s order, Justice Kauser Edappagath pointed out that the telephone calls between the accused and the witnesses were monitored by the Witness Protection Cell of the District Police Office and most of the accused were found in contact with all the major witnesses over the phone on many occasions. It was also noticed that the mother of the deceased was threatened, and a crime was registered thereof.

The judge said the special court, observing the demeanour of the accused and the witnesses and taking into consideration all these circumstances, formed an opinion that the witnesses turned hostile because they were won over by the accused and that the witnesses gave false evidence to the court contrary to their previous statements.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Taking into account all these circumstances and by applying the test of balance of probabilities, it was evident that the accused, except the 11th accused, had misused the privilege of bail granted to them and won over the witnesses. In these circumstances, the court below was absolutely justified in cancelling their bail.

The accused who had moved the appeal against the cancellation of their bail are Marakkar, Radhakrishnan, Aneesh, Shamsudeen, Aboobacker, Najeeb, Jaijumon, Sajeev, Muneer, Biju and Siddiq.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app