Madhu lynching case appeal: Special public prosecutors appointed by Kerala government

September 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government has appointed K.P. Satheesan, senior High Court lawyer, and Adv. P.V. Jeevesh as special public prosecutor and additional special public prosecutor respectively to argue an appeal filed by the State seeking to enhance the sentence awarded to 14 accused persons convicted in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

As many as 13 accused were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment and one accused three months imprisonment by the Mannarkkad Additional Sessions Court in the case.

Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT