Madhu lynching case appeal: Special public prosecutors appointed by Kerala government

September 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 13 accused were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment and one accused three months imprisonment by the Mannarkkad Additional Sessions Court in the case.

The Hindu Bureau

Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady, died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government has appointed K.P. Satheesan, senior High Court lawyer, and Adv. P.V. Jeevesh as special public prosecutor and additional special public prosecutor respectively to argue an appeal filed by the State seeking to enhance the sentence awarded to 14 accused persons convicted in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018.

