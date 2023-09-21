HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Madhu lynching case appeal: Special public prosecutors appointed by Kerala government

As many as 13 accused were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment and one accused three months imprisonment by the Mannarkkad Additional Sessions Court in the case.

September 21, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady, died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018.

Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady, died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government has appointed K.P. Satheesan, senior High Court lawyer, and Adv. P.V. Jeevesh as special public prosecutor and additional special public prosecutor respectively to argue an appeal filed by the State seeking to enhance the sentence awarded to 14 accused persons convicted in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

As many as 13 accused were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment and one accused three months imprisonment by the Mannarkkad Additional Sessions Court in the case.

Madhu, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki in Attappady died after he was attacked by a gang alleging theft in 2018.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.