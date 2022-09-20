Madhu lynching: 11 accused surrender

Staff Reporter PALAKKAD:
September 20, 2022 09:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An artist making portraits in protest against the mob lynching and killing of the Adivasi youth Madhu in Attappady. File photo | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 11 accused in the Madhu lynching case whose bail cancellation was upheld by the High Court on Monday, surrendered before the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Mannarkkad .

The High Court on Monday upheld the Mannarkkad court’s order cancellation the bail of the 11 accused. The High Court rejected the appeals of 11 accused, including Marakkar, Aneesh, Biju and Siddeek.

Meanwhile, one more witnessed turned hostile during the trail of the case on Monday. Witness number 46, Abdul Latheef, retracted his statement that he had seen the accused beating Madhu. Mr. Latheef is the father of Najeeb and Muneer, who are among the accused in the case. So far, 22 witnesses turned hostile in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, witnesses 44 and 45, Ummer and Manoj, deposed before the court in support of the prosecution.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app