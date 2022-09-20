Madhu lynching: 11 accused surrender

An artist making portraits in protest against the mob lynching and killing of the Adivasi youth Madhu in Attappady. File photo | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

All the 11 accused in the Madhu lynching case whose bail cancellation was upheld by the High Court on Monday, surrendered before the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Mannarkkad .

The High Court on Monday upheld the Mannarkkad court’s order cancellation the bail of the 11 accused. The High Court rejected the appeals of 11 accused, including Marakkar, Aneesh, Biju and Siddeek.

Meanwhile, one more witnessed turned hostile during the trail of the case on Monday. Witness number 46, Abdul Latheef, retracted his statement that he had seen the accused beating Madhu. Mr. Latheef is the father of Najeeb and Muneer, who are among the accused in the case. So far, 22 witnesses turned hostile in the case.

However, witnesses 44 and 45, Ummer and Manoj, deposed before the court in support of the prosecution.

