Madhu’s family raises allegation against govt.

Madhu’s family said the accused had influenced some of the witnesses by offering bribes

Madhu’s family said the accused had influenced some of the witnesses by offering bribes

The family of A. Madhu, a tribal youngster from Chindaki in Attappady who was lynched by a crowd in Attappady in February 2018, has alleged that the government and the accused are trying to destabilise the case.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Madhu’s mother, Malli, and sister, Sarasu, said the accused had influenced some of the witnesses by offering bribes. The examination of the witnesses as part of the trial will begin at the Special Court for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at Mannarkkad on Wednesday. They alleged that the witnesses were influenced both financially and politically.

They also alleged that the government was trying to destabilise the case by not giving any fee or any other facilities to the two special prosecutors. They said that it was a clever move by the government to scuttle the case. They said the two prosecutors who withdrew from the case before the appointment of the current prosecutors had not been paid any fees. “The government is following the same strategy,” they said.