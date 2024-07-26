Madhu Eravankara to be honoured

Director and writer Madhu Eravankara who completed 50 years as an author will be honoured at a programme, ‘Sargasuvarnam- Sargayathra,’ at Mavelikara Cooperative Bank Auditorium on July 28. It will be inaugurated by film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan at 9.30 a.m. Former Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University P.K. Michael Tharakan will preside.

On the occasion, Kadalshankukal Venmeghangal, Drishyajalangalkkappuram, Kathmandu Muthal Lumbini Vare and Kadukupadangalude Manja, books authored by Mr. Eravankara will be released by writer C.V. Balakrishnan.

Mr. Eravankara has so far written 24 books and directed 30 documentaries. He developed a taste for reading at a very young age. After joining Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta as a chemistry teacher he became an active member of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, science forum and literacy movement. In 2018, Mr. Eravankara constructed a 2,000 sq.ft. library building close to his house. The library is home to a large collection of books and rare cinema-related literature.

A discussion on Mr. Eravankara’s writing will be held at 11 a.m. The valedictory function will be jointly inaugurated by film directors Kamal Sibi Malayil and Blessy at 4.30 p.m.