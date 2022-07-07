Madhu case to resume on July 18

The trial in the lynching case of Attappady Madhu will resume at the SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad on July 18. The court adjourned the trial to July 18 following the replacement of Special Public Prosecutor C. Rajendran with Rajesh M. Menon.

The trial had begun on June 8 and was stopped following an appeal before the High Court by the family of Madhu in the wake of two witnesses turning hostile. The family also demanded the replacement of Mr. Rajendran.

Mr. Menon will be the public prosecutor when the court resumes the trial on July 18. He expressed confidence that no more witnesses would be allowed to turn hostile.

There are 122 witnesses in the case. Witnesses 11 and 12 had turned hostile as soon as the trial began, and more such turns of events were expected

Madhu, a tribesman from Chindakki, Attappady, was tied up and lynched on charges of theft by a gang on February 22, 2018. The incident had sparked off widespread protests.