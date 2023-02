February 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikutty has been given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kozhikode Government Cyberpark. Staff of the Cyberpark welcomed her as she assumed charge. A native of Kollam, Ms. Madhavikutty had previously served as Assistant Collector in Ernakulam and Sub Collector in Thiruvananthapuram.