‘Made in Kerala’ brand to be reality soon with govt. constituting committees to scrutinise applications

The ‘Made in Kerala’ brand, aimed at marketing indigenous products from the State at domestic and international levels, is set to become a reality soon, with the government constituting a State-level committee and taluk level committees to scrutinise applications from enterprises for Kerala branding of their products.

The Kerala branding is expected to significantly improve the marketing opportunities for producers and manufacturers who are willing to comply with the criteria prescribed for ensuring the quality standards of products.

The brand will project the State’s commitment to quality, ethical and responsible industrial practices, and enable Kerala’s enterprises in tapping the potential of the global market with its unique identity. Along with the various products usually associated with Kerala, including handloom saris or its various food products, any enterprise that satisfies a list of conditions can apply for the branding.

Products or services that are being produced or offered in an environmentally sustainable way, following ethical practices and conform to specific quality standards and certifications, will be selected from suitable sectors for identification under the Kerala Brand. Some of the unique selling propositions of the brand include raw material sourced from Kerala, product manufactured in Kerala, no child labour, women workforce representation, inclusive workplace, technology-enabled manufacturing or service, and use of green or renewable energy.

The products obtaining Kerala brand certification will be able to market under the ‘Made in Kerala’ brand name at domestic and international levels can enjoy free promotions at all e-marketplaces and receive financial assistance for obtaining high quality certifications that will further aid in improving exports. The enterprises will be given preference for additional benefits linked to the existing schemes, new industrial policy and funding schemes. The products will be considered for showcasing at international trade fairs and marketing expos.

The submissions in the self-declaration will be verified by the taluk-level committee for awarding the Kerala brand while processing the applications. The certification is initially awarded for a period of two years. In the event of any non-compliance or violation of the prescribed quality or ethical standards subsequent to the award of the certification, it will be revoked. An inspection mechanism is envisaged to ensure compliance and to uphold the integrity of the Kerala brand.

In addition to enterprises, any department or agency can introduce products or services pertaining to its sectors under the Kerala brand. These have to conform to the existing quality standards adopted in the market. In case of products or services for which specific quality standards are not existing in the market, specific quality criteria will be prescribed by the State-level committee.

