‘Made in Kerala’ brand becomes a reality

The ‘Made in Kerala’ brand, aimed at marketing indigenous products from the State at domestic and international levels, became a reality on Wednesday with Industries Minister P.Rajeeve awarding Kerala Brand certification to six coconut oil expeller units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after awarding the Kerala Brand certificates, Mr.Rajeeve said that the initiative will enable goods and services from the State to tap into the growing domestic and global demand for authentic and ethically made products.

“This is a pioneering initiative, taken up by the Department of Industries and Commerce on a mission-mode, for ensuring the quality and authenticity of diverse products from the State so as to accelerate their huge market potential. Kerala itself is a globally renowned brand, still, it is vitally important to ensure that products bearing Kerala Brand stand out on account of their quality as well as ethical and responsible practices in their making. If we make no compromise on these, then we can raise our products to international standards and tap the global market,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala branding is expected to significantly improve the marketing opportunities for producers and manufacturers who are willing to comply with the criteria prescribed by the Department of Industries and Commerce for ensuring the quality standards of products. The first group of six companies complied with all the criteria and also received the approval of the Taluk-level selection committees concerned.

Some of the unique selling propositions of the brand include raw material sourced from Kerala, product manufactured in Kerala, no child labour, women workforce representation, inclusive workplace, technology-enabled manufacturing or service, and use of green or renewable energy.

The first set of units to receive the Kerala Brand status are six coconut oil expellers -MRL Kuttanadan Coconut Oil (Alappuzha), Kedison Expellers (Kottayam), Varapetty Coconut Oil (Ernakulam), K.M. Oil Industries, Sahakari Integrated Coconut Processing Plant (Anjarakandy FSC Band Ltd, Kannur) and Kallatra Oil Mills (Kasaragod).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Brand, ‘Nanma’, is envisaged to deliver an appealing image of Kerala’s products and services to help them tap the global demand for high quality authentic and ethically made consumer goods bearing the traditional imprint of the State, Mr. Rajeeve said.

The products obtaining Kerala brand certification will be able to market under the ‘Made in Kerala’ brand name at domestic and international levels can enjoy free promotions at all e-marketplaces and receive financial assistance for obtaining high quality certifications that will further aid in improving exports. The enterprises will be given preference for additional benefits linked to the existing schemes, new industrial policy and funding schemes.

Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, who presided over the function, said this project will significantly benefit the grassroot level enterprises to come out with diverse products based on locally available resources. Another set of 14 products bearing Kerala brand will reach the market soon, he said. S. Harikishore, Director of Industries and Commerce and Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) said through this unique initiative Kerala has set a pioneering model for the entire country.

Units can apply for getting Kerala Brand through https://www.kerala brand.industry.kerala.gov.in/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.