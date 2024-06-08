Made a mistake by shifting to Thrissur: Murali

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 08, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan has said that he had committed a blunder by shifting from his existing Lok Sabha seat of Vadakara to Thrissur to contest the general election.

“That is a lesson I learnt from this election, there was no need to shift [from Vadakara]. All future decisions will be taken only after due diligence,” told the media here on Saturday.

Mr. Muraleedharan reiterated that there was no change in his plan to stay away from contesting elections and from public life for a while. He, however, said that he would be active during the local body polls in the State scheduled for 2025.

Asked about the scuffle between party workers at the Thrissur district Congress committee office on Friday, Mr. Muraleedharan claimed it was an emotional response to his defeat in the election. “There is no point in analysing rights and wrongs now, which will only weaken the party. The people clearly know who played dirty games. There is no need for any inquiry panel to find out the reasons for the defeat as well,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of him taking over as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, Mr. Muraleedharan said that there was no need to replace the incumbent, K. Sudhakaran, at a time when the United Democratic Front had won 18 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State and recorded a clear majority in around 110 Assembly constituencies. “He should continue till the local body polls,” he added.

