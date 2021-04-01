Maudany moves Supreme Court for bail relaxation

The accused in 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case wants permission to stay in hometown in Kerala till pendency of trial

PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany has moved the Supreme Court for relaxation of his bail condition and permit him to stay in his hometown in Kerala till the pendency of the trial in the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case in which he is an accused.

The Supreme Court had granted Maudany, represented by advocate Haris Beeran, bail in 2014 till the conclusion of the trial before a court at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru

At that point of time, the apex court had granted Maudany bail on the ground that he had already undergone judicial custody for four years since August 2010 and was suffering from various health ailments. The Supreme Court’s bail came after the Karnataka authorities had undertaken to complete the trial within four months from November 14, 2014.

“More than six years have elapsed and the trial has still not been concluded. The trial was protracted on account of the lethargic attitude of the respondent [State of Karnataka]. The case before the trial court is crawling at snail’s pace and the progress of the trial was hampered on several occasions due to various reasons such as recall and re-examination of witnesses, transfer of special public prosecutor thrice, transfer of presiding officer thrice and now on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic,” the application filed by Maudany said.

‘Trial scuttled’

The prosecution miserably failed to adhere to the schedule of the trial fixed earlier, it said. “On many occasions the trial was delayed, even scuttled due to the inability of bringing the witnesses on time,” the application said.

It said the recording of statement under Section 313 CrPC is under way. This has been going on for over a year and it is unlikely to get over in near future.

The application said the court did not have a presiding judicial officer presently.

“He [Maudany] has spent 11 years in jail since arrest and seven years under conditional bail,” the application said.

It highlighted that the health of Maudany was getting worse and suitable health care was not available due to the pandemic situation. Besides, the stay in Bengaluru is causing an excessive financial burden on him, the application said.