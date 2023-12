December 14, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Kozhikode

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Abdul Nasir Maudani was discharged on Wednesday from a private hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday. Hospital sources said Mr. Maudani was under the care of K.A. Abdul Salam, neurologist at Baby Memorial Hospital, where he sought treatment for stroke. He was accompanied by his wife Sufiya and PDP State general secretary Noushad Thikkodi.