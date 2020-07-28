MACTA seeks help from Centre

Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) has launched an initiative, as part of its ‘Help Indian Cinema’ campaign, to collect video clippings on various aspects of the cinema industry hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

A communication from the association said that around 3,000 such video clippings had been received from the Malayalam film industry. The videos are being edited to be sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The communication said that all spheres of film-making had been hit by the spread of COVID-19 and lakhs of workers in the industry were living in uncertainty because of the pandemic. It was under these circumstances that a campaign was launched to help the industry and its workers, it said.