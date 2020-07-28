Kerala

MACTA seeks help from Centre

Video clippings on film industry to be sent to Finance Minister

Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) has launched an initiative, as part of its ‘Help Indian Cinema’ campaign, to collect video clippings on various aspects of the cinema industry hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

A communication from the association said that around 3,000 such video clippings had been received from the Malayalam film industry. The videos are being edited to be sent to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The communication said that all spheres of film-making had been hit by the spread of COVID-19 and lakhs of workers in the industry were living in uncertainty because of the pandemic. It was under these circumstances that a campaign was launched to help the industry and its workers, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 8:27:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/macta-seeks-help-from-centre/article32214510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY