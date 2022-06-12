Machinery for biomining of waste installed at Chelora ground in Kannur

It will put an end to six-decade-long suffering of residents: Mayor

It will put an end to six-decade-long suffering of residents: Mayor

In a major step towards ensuring effective solid waste management, the Kannur Corporation has installed a state-of-the-art machinery at the Chelora trenching ground to remove the waste accumulated over the past 60 years using biomining.

The corporation has brought Trommel Mobile Screens that are capable of mechanically segregating waste scientifically in a short time, said Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan. He said that the aim is to start and complete the work as soon as possible. This would put an end to the six-decade-long wait and suffering of the people of Chelora, he added.

He said the machines were brought from Pune and the contract has been given to Royal Westn Projects LLP, Pune, and Aravind Associates, Palakkad.

Biomining is a scientific process of excavation, treatment, segregation, and gainful utilisation of aged municipal solid waste lying in dumpsites, typically referred to as legacy waste.