The final-year mechanical engineering students of Vidya Engineering College, Kechery, have come up with a machine to grind and roast rice at one go. Mills usually grind the rice first and then roast it separately.

The machine works with 1 HP, 1400 RPM motor. Grinding and roasting take place simultaneously with the help of bevel and spur gears.

Using LPG

Ground rice is collected in a vessel beneath and roasted using LPG gas.

With the help of an electronic circuit, it is possible to control the intensity of the gas emission and also to control the timing.

As the machine is light weight and compact, it can also be adopted for home use.

This machine was developed by final-year students Nirmal M. Stephen, Sandeep A.M., Vishnu V.S. and Varun Mohandas.

Guide

The project was guided by assistant professors at the college Hareesh K. and Arun Lohidakshan under the leadership of Head of the Department N. Ramachandran.

As part of the project, the students visited various mills at Puthukad, Ollur and Irinjalakuda.

There are plans to modify the machine after discussions with mill owners. They have also applied for a patent for the product.