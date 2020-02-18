MACFAST to tie up with IIIT-A

PATHANAMTHITTA

18 February 2020 22:55 IST

For research and exchange programmes

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, (IIIT-A) and Mar Athanasios College for Advanced Studies, Thiruvalla, (MACFAST) to work closely in research programmes and for exchange of scholars and students.

The agreement has been signed by Shrishu Verma, IIIT registrar, and Fr. Cherian J. Kottayil, MACFAST Principal. The MoU envisages faculty and student exchange programmes between MACFAST and IIIT-A.

As per the agreement, IIIT-A faculty members will conduct short-term teaching programmes.

Advertising

Advertising