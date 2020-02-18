MACFAST to tie up with IIIT-A

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, (IIIT-A) and Mar Athanasios College for Advanced Studies, Thiruvalla, (MACFAST) to work closely in research programmes and for exchange of scholars and students.
The agreement has been signed by Shrishu Verma, IIIT registrar, and Fr. Cherian J. Kottayil, MACFAST Principal. The MoU envisages faculty and student exchange programmes between MACFAST and IIIT-A.
As per the agreement, IIIT-A faculty members will conduct short-term teaching programmes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.