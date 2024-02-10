Maati Katha, enduring stories of survival from the Sundarbans 

February 10, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thrissur

Enduring stories of survival from the Sundarbans, called the Land of 18 Tides, are told by the clay dolls.

Using the lively medium of ‘objective theatre’, Maati Katha (Earth Stories) by Tram Arts Trust, Delhi, tells how people, wild animals, and rivers are intermingled together in an intricate way in the world’s largest mangrove system.

When the play begins, a performer takes a fistful from a huge ball of clay and pounds it with feet. The clay is made to many parts. Each part, he tells the audience, represents the hundreds of islands, which make up the Sundarbans. In front of the audience clay turns into trees, birds, and animals giving an arresting experience.

“The Sundarbans, the deltaic mangrove, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, is made of 400 islands, divided between India and Bangladesh. This play emerged out of a research project. We were travelling all over West Bengal archiving stories that surround the doll arts, both traditional and contemporary. We ended up in the Sundarbans during this research tour,” says Choiti Ghosh, one of the directors of the play.

The Sundarbans has been ethnographically neglected by the rest of the country. Lots of attention has been given to the flora and fauna because the ecology is so unique. But the people and the arts are largely neglected.

“In the dangerous land of the Sundarbans, living is about a fragile balance between land and water, domestic and wild, calm and storm. As each encroach upon each other’s space, survival is possible only trough stories and beliefs. We encountered various kinds of art forms not only doll arts that are thriving in the Sundarbans,” says Ms. Ghosh.

The performance draws inspiration from the Sunderban’s folk legends and stories, and the rich performance tradition of ‘Bonbibi Jatrapala’.

Bonbibi is the forest goddess, protector and unifier for anything and everything in the Sundarbans. She is very palpable, very present and alive. But she will protect them only if they agree to her terms. When she looks away, devastation follows. These traditional stories combine everything such as ecology, environment, religion and culture. Stories as local as they are global.

Directors Choiti Ghosh and M.D. Shameem have incorporated their traditional clay doll-making practices into the theatre.

The play uses rich tradition of music of the land. “We have blatantly borrowed from the traditional folk music of West Bengal. Since Sundarbans is a delta area surrounded by water, Bhatiali, the boatman’s song, is the music of the river. The waves of the music are timed with the pulling of the boat. We have also used the Baul music, the Sufi music of Bengal. The music of the Baul always yearns for freedom. We have also borrowed our music from Jhumar tradition, which is a form of collective community dance. “

The play was performed in multiple languages such as Hindi, Bengali and English by two different players.

“When the performer changes, the scale or tune in which the performance is running changes. The material clay is a very philosophical material. The relationship that each performer has with that material influences the play in a great way. “

“Object theatre is very closely related to puppet theatre, may be called as the rebellious first cousin of the puppet theatre. It uses anything around you, may be most ordinary thing, to tell the story. It breaks the hierarchies between what is dramatic, what is worth telling us stories and what is considered unimportant. It makes magic out of the mundane. Object theatre and puppet theatre walks a very fine balance. It breaks the illusion that the puppet theatre creates,“ Ms. Ghosh says, explaining the scope of the object theatre.

