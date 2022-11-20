M.A. Latheef removed from Congress

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

M. A. Latheef, who had been earlier suspended from Congress party for anti-organisational activities, has been removed from the primary membership of the party as he continues to be defiant. The decision was taken by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, general secretary T. U. Radhakrishnan said in a statement here.

Disciplinary action was taken following complaints from block and mandalam committees and youth congress office-bearers, he added.

