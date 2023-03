M.A. Baby launches books by KU Syndicate member

March 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former Education Minister M.A. Baby formally released V erurrappukal and Yadharthyam Oru Bahumukha Idamaanu, both authored by Kerala University (KU) Syndicate member S. Nazeeb, here on Tuesday. The first copies of the books were presented to former MP P.K. Biju and Syndicate member K.H. Babujan respectively. Former Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar presided over the function. Literary critic P.K. Rajasekharan delivered the keynote address. ADVERTISEMENT

