M.A. Baby expresses regret over Basheer, Khader not receiving Ezhuthachan Award

Published - September 10, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby releasing Samvadangalude Album, a compilation of articles by social critic K.E.N. Kunhammad (centre) by handing over a copy to former MLA M. Swaraj in Kozhikode on Tuesday. CPI(M) leader K.T. Kunhikannan is also seen.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby releasing Samvadangalude Album, a compilation of articles by social critic K.E.N. Kunhammad (centre) by handing over a copy to former MLA M. Swaraj in Kozhikode on Tuesday. CPI(M) leader K.T. Kunhikannan is also seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has expressed regret over renowned writers Vaikom Mohammed Basheer and U.A. Khader not getting Ezhuthachan Award, the highest honour given by the State government to writers and scholars in Kerala.

He was here to release Samvadangalude Album, a compilation of articles by social critic K.E.N. Kunhammad, here on Tuesday. Mr. Baby, also a former Minister for Cultural Affairs, pointed out that when the award was instituted, the honour went to scholar Sooranad Kunhan Pillai in the initial year. “Basheer could have got it next year. But, by then he passed away. Khader, who penned many remarkable literary works, too was not considered for the award,” he said. Mr. Baby said that though the Left Democratic Front governments were not in power during the said period, he was reflecting it as a matter of self-criticism. The CPI(M) leader noted that though Keralites often were proud of their progressive culture, the State had its share of regressive realities too. It included the lack of enough representation of women in the public sphere, he added.

M. Swaraj, former MLA, and CPI(M) State secretariat member, received the first copy of the book. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, among others, were present.

