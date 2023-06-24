ADVERTISEMENT

M. Thomas Mathew selected for Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad Award

June 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Critic M. Thomas Mathew has been selected for the Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad Award for the year 2022 for his overall contribution to literature.  

The award comprises a plaque, citation, and a cash component of ₹50,000. 

Born in Pathanamthitta in 1940, Thomas Mathew gained renown as a teacher, translator, and literary critic. He also worked as director of the Kerala Language Institute.

Dandagopurathilekku Veendum, Athmavinte Murivukal, Manushyante Sabdam, Sahithya Darsanam, and Ashante Seethayanam are some of his works. He has also won several honours including Vayalar Award, Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award, and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.

