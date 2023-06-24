HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M. Thomas Mathew selected for Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad Award

June 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Critic M. Thomas Mathew has been selected for the Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad Award for the year 2022 for his overall contribution to literature.  

The award comprises a plaque, citation, and a cash component of ₹50,000. 

Born in Pathanamthitta in 1940, Thomas Mathew gained renown as a teacher, translator, and literary critic. He also worked as director of the Kerala Language Institute.

Dandagopurathilekku Veendum, Athmavinte Murivukal, Manushyante Sabdam, Sahithya Darsanam, and Ashante Seethayanam are some of his works. He has also won several honours including Vayalar Award, Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award, and Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.