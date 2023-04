M. Shajar takes over as youth commission chairperson

April 28, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M. Shajar assumed charge as chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission on Friday. He took over after Chintha Jerome stepped down as chairperson after completing two terms. She handed over the commission Act and rules to Mr. Shajar. Mayor Arya Rajendran was present on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.